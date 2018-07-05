GRASSLEY SAYS SENATE HAS PLENTY OF TIME TO CONFIRM HIGH COURT NOMINEE

Senator Chuck Grassley says the U.S. Senate will have “plenty of time” to confirm a new justice before the U.S. Supreme Court starts its next term.

President Trump will reveal his nominee Monday night.

The Supreme Court will begin considering new cases just over 85 days from now.

Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, predicts the full senate will have confirmed Trump’s pick by then.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has a staff of 21.

Grassley says more lawyers will be hired to “thoroughly review” the record of the nominee:

Grassley indicated there will be “several days” of public hearings in his committee for whomever the president nominates.

