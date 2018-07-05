FATIGUE CRACK CAUSED KEYSTONE PIPELINE RUPTURE

The National Transportation Safety Board says a fatigue crack caused last year’s rupture of the Keystone oil pipeline in South Dakota.

The NTSB said in a report released Thursday that the crack likely originated from mechanical damage to the pipe exterior caused by a metal-tracked vehicle during installation.

Investigators say the crack grew to a “critical size” and resulted in the Nov. 16th rupture near Amherst.

An estimated 210,000 gallons of oil spilled from the TransCanada Corp. pipeline between the Ludden, North Dakota, and Ferney, South Dakota, pump stations.

TransCanada spokesman Matthew John says the impacted property has been cleaned up and the pipeline has returned to service.

AP