FIVE DEAD IN YANKTON COUNTY TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

Five people are dead and another person was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Yankton.

South Dakota authorities say a Yankton police officer attempted to stop an eastbound vehicle on Highway 50 when the car refused to stop.

The 27-year-old male driver of the car turned off his headlights and crossed into the westbound lanes where he collided with a westbound car.

The driver of the fleeing car and his passenger were killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Three of the four occupants of the oncoming vehicle also died in the crash, including the 40-year-old female driver, a 43-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl

The fourth occupant, a 12-year-old girl, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but it is unknown how many of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Names are not being released pending notification of families.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.