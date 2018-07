AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED IN THE CRASH OF HIS ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE SATURDAY NIGHT NEAR OTO.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS 51-YEAR-OLD TROY PUTZIER OF OTO DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE A-T-V HE WAS DRIVING AND WAS THROWN FROM IT.

THE CRASH HAPPENED IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF MORGAN TRAIL IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.