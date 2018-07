A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A TUESDAY MORNING STABBING.

POLICE SAY 30-YEAR-OLD SIMONE TYNDALL-MORRIS IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

OFFICERS FOUND THE MALE VICTIM IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 18TH STREET AROUND 7A.M. WITH A STAB WOUND TO THE ABDOMEN.

HE TOLD POLICE HE WAS STABBED BY HIS GIRLFRIEND

POLICE LOCATED THE SUSPECT AND SHE WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING AND THEN CHARGED.

TYNDALL-MORRIS IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.