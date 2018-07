STATE OF IOWA LICENSED NEARLY 40 LOCATIONS TO SELL FIREWORKS IN SIOUX CITY

STATE OF IOWA LICENSED NEARLY 40 LOCATIONS TO SELL FIREWORKS IN SIOUX...

THE SOUND OF FIRECRACKERS AND SKY ROCKETS ARE NOW BEING HEARD LEGALLY ACROSS SIOUX CITY FOR THE 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY.

OVER THREE DOZEN VENDORS HAVE BEEN SELLING FIREWORKS LOCALLY THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS AND SIOUX CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE CITY HAS LIMITED SAY IN REGULATING THOSE VENDORS :

OC………..ANY CONTROL OVER THAT. ;22

THAT MEANS AESOPH AND THE LOCAL FIRE RESCUE STAFF HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO OVERSEE THE VENUES WHERE THE FIREWORKS ARE BEING SOLD.

INFORMATION ON HOW MANY STATE INSPECTIONS HAVE TAKEN PLACE LOCALLY HAS NOT BEEN PROVIDED BY THE STATE.

AND WHILE YOU CAN ONLY SHOOT OFF THE FIREWORKS THROUGH JULY 4TH, SALES ARE ALLOWED BY STATE CODE FOR A FEW DAYS LONGER:

OC…………..CAN LEGALLY DO THAT. ;13

AESOPH SAYS THE FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS HAD JUST A HANDFUL OF FIREWORKS RELATED CALLS TO DEAL WITH THIS SUMMER:

OC………SYSTEM TO ACTIVATE. :21

REMEMBER, IN SIOUX CITY YOU MAY LEGALLY SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS FROM 1PM UNTIL 11PM ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH.