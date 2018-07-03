REYNOLDS TO SEEK FEDERAL AID FOR IOWA FLOOD VICTIMS

Officials say it will take time to gather the data necessary to seek federal assistance for parts of Iowa hit by recent storms.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the plan is to combine assessments of storm damage that happened from June 6th through the 13th with the flood damage that happened from June 14th through June 30th.

Monday afternoon Reynolds toured parts of central Iowa that were damaged after flash flooding this past weekend.

Reynolds says it was heartbreaking to witness a Des Moines woman’s return to her flooded out home.

The governor says water damage “over the last couple of weeks” has hit other parts of Iowa, too.

Hundreds of flood victims have lined up at a center in Des Moines designed as a “one stop shop” for assistance.

