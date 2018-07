PREP WORK CONTINUES FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK FESTIVAL

HOT WEATHER ISN’T SLOWING DOWN THE STAGE CONSTRUCTION FOR THIS WEEKEND’S ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS ANOTHER GREAT DAY OF FREE MUSIC AND FUN IS PLANNED FOR THIS SATURDAY’S 28TH ANNUAL SHOW, HEADED BY FOUR-TIME GRAMMY-AWARD WINNERS JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT AND CO-HEADLINER BOZ SCAGGS.

THERE’S ALSO DAVE MASON AND STEVE CROPPER’S ROCK AND SOUL REVIEW FEATURING TWO CLASSIC NAMES FROM ROCK HISTORY:

THE “ABE STAGE” NEAR THE PARK ENTRANCE WILL ALSO HAVE A FULL LINEUP OF MUSIC WITH THE ALTERNATIVE HIP HOP GROUP ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT HEADLINING THERE.

ONCE AGAIN THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO IS THE MAIN PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE EVENT.

BERNSTEIN SAYS A LOT OF LOCAL SPONSORS HAVE STEPPED UP TO MAKE THE SHOW HAPPEN FOR THE PAST TWO AND A HALF DECADES:

FOOD TRUCKS AND A BEER GARDEN WILL BE SELLING CONCESSIONS AND NO COOLERS OR PETS ARE ALLOWED IN THE PARK.

THERE’S ALSO ARTS ALLEY AND THE KCAU KIDS ZONE TOO.

ATTENDEES ARE ASKED TO CARRY IN THEIR BELONGINGS IN CLEAR BAGS FOR SECURITY REASONS AND LAWN CHAIRS ARE WELCOME.

THE FESTIVAL AS ALWAYS IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND BEGINS AT NOON, THIS SATURDAY AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

THE EVENT CONCLUDES WITH A FIREWORKS SHOW BETWEEN 10:30 AND 11PM.