MIDDLE EASTERN EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A middle eastern cultural exhibit is currently on display at Sioux City’s public museum.

Curator Matt Anderson says the “Traditional Arts of the Bedouin”

is made up of items on loan from the Nance Collection-the largest collection of its kind outside the Middle East:

Anderson says the camel plays a critical role in that cultural and way of life:

The exhibit includes approximately 50 artworks and artifacts, from embroidered textiles and metalwork to ceremonial coffee items and incense burners.

Traditional Arts of the Bedouin will be on display through October 14th.