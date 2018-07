The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing to close U.S. Highway 30 between Boone County Road R-18 and Iowa Highway 17 near Boone beginning Thursday, July 5 at 12:01 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 13th.

Flooding and repair work is expected will close that area of the highway through that time period.

Barricades will be in place and the road may be washed out below the water surface.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured using Boone County roads R-18, E-57 and Iowa 17.