There’s another way Sioux City residents can cool off and have fun this summer.

The city’s Parks and Rec Department has opened the new Cook Park Splash Pad at 505 Market Street.

It’s the fourth community splash pad, joining Dale Street Park, Leeds Park and Cone Park.

The splash pads are free to the public.

The Cook Park pad like the other three is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

An official Cook Park Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 10th at 1:30 p.m.