WOODBURY COUNTY TO STAY IN SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH REGION FOR NOW

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE AGREED TO STAY IN THE SIOUX RIVERS REGION REGARDING THE COUNTY’S MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

WOODBURY WILL JOIN THE ROLLING HILLS REGION IN 12 MONTHS AND LEAVE THEIR CURRENT PARTNERS OF PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES IN THE SIOUX RIVERS REGION.

A MAY 29TH MEETING WITH SIOUX AND PLYMOUTH COUNTIES SUPPOSEDLY REACHED AN AGREEMENT FOR THIS FISCAL YEAR THAT STARTED JULY 1ST.

BUT SOME ISSUES HAVE NOT BEEN RESOLVED AND SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR READ A SIX MINUTE PREPARED STATEMENT INCLUDING AN ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF APPROVAL FROM IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES DIRECTOR JERRY FOXHOVEN:

TAYLOR SAYS THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY ATTORNEY INDICATED IT COULD BE AUGUST BEFORE THEIR COUNTY WOULD SIGN THIS YEAR’S AGREEMENT AND SIOUX COUNTY INDICATED LAST FRIDAY THAT THEY WOULD NOT SIGN.

DESPITE THAT, TAYLOR AND THE BOARD VOTED 3-1 TO CONTINUE WITH SIOUX RIVERS UNTIL NEXT JUNE 30TH:

MARTY POTTEBAUM CAST THE LONE NO VOTE AND MATTHEW UNG WAS ABSENT.

NO ONE FROM PLYMOUTH OR SIOUX COUNTIES ATTENDED THE MEETING.

TAYLOR SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY WILL CLOSELY MONITOR THIS YEAR’S SIOUX RIVER’S BUDGET TO MAKE SURE PLYMOUTH AND SIOUX COUNTIES DO NOT OVERSPEND AVAILABLE FUNDS AT WOODBURY’S EXPENSE.