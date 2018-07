SIOUXLAND CHAMBER MOVES INTO TEMPORARY NEW HOME

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS MOVED INTO A TEMPORARY NEW LOCATION FOR THE NEXT YEAR.

VICE PRESIDENT BARBARA SLONIKER SAYS THE CHAMBER’S PIERCE STREET HEADQUARTERS NEAR THE TYSON EVENT CENTER IS UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS:

OC…….FOR THAT TIME. ;16

SLONIKER SAYS THE BUILDING WILL HAVE A NEW MODERN LOOK AND BE MORE FUNCTIONAL WHEN THE PROJECT IS COMPLETED:

OC……IT WAS TIME. ;10

THE CHAMBER WILL OPERATE OUT OF THE PIONEER BANK BUILDING AT 7TH AND PIERCE UNTIL THE REMODELING IS COMPLETED:

OC……..HAPPY TO BE HERE. :12

SIOUXLAND CARES AND ONE SIOUXLAND HAVE ALSO RELOCATED TO THE PIONEER BANK BUILDING DURING THE RENOVATIONS.