MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE MOURNS PASSING OF REBSTOCK

The Morningside College community and family are mourning the passing of the school’s long time sports information director.

Dave Rebstock died suddenly on Saturday, June 30th.

The 59-year-old Rebstock was a major part of the Morningside community for more than 20 years, beginning as head golf coach and S.I.D. in 1997.

“All of us at Morningside extend our heartfelt sympathy to Dave’s family.

He had a deep love for athletics, statistics and highlighting the accomplishments of our student-athletes and coaches that was evident in all his work.

His loss is deeply felt at Morningside and by all those who knew and appreciated the color he brought to Mustang athletics,” said Morningside College President John Reynders.

“Rebby” had previously worked as the sports information director at Westmar College from 1990-97 and was the sports editor for the Daily Sentinel newspaper in Le Mars from 1981-90.

Services for Rebstock are pending through the Christy Smith Funeral home.