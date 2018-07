Fireworks are blamed as the likely cause for a house fire in Sioux Center early Monday morning.

Sioux Center Fire Chief Dave Van Holland says responders battled the fire at 243 19th Street southeast:

Firefighters contained the blaze to the roof area:

Sioux Center Police are investigating to see who was discharging fireworks at that time.