DES MOINES RECOVERS FROM WEEKEND FLOODING

Polk County Emergency Management Director A.J. Mumm says it’s too soon to estimate damage from this weekend’s flash flooding in central Iowa or say for sure how many homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

Kelsey Angle, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Johnston, says the “catastrophic flooding” was caused by between three and eight inches of rain falling in central and northern Polk County in a short amount of time.

A few temporary shelters were set up Saturday evening.

Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly says they aim to have a “one-stop-shop” established by early this (Monday) afternoon to help flood victims with housing assistance as well as any physical and mental health needs.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says flood prevention and preparation measures that were undertaken after previous floods in 1993, 2008 and 2010 have helped, but this was record flooding.

Radio Iowa/Photo by CBS News