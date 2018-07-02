CHAMBER PRESIDENT WAS IN ANNAPOLIS DURING NEWSPAPER ATTACK

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan was in Annapolis, Maryland last week when five people were murdered at the city’s Capital Gazette newspaper offices.

McGowan was at the U.S. Naval Academy in a meeting when the attack occurred:

McGowan says a meeting regarding the U.S.S. Sioux City’s commissioning was called off when word of the attack reached the naval academy:

A 38-year-old man has been charged with five counts of murder in the shootings.

He is being held without bond.