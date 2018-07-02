BARGAIN CENTER’S KUHL HONORED BY ROTARY CLUB

A long time local volunteer was honored by the Sioux City Rotary Club Monday with their “Service Above Self” award.

Lexie Kuhl, head of the Bargain Center, was presented with the plaque at the club’s noon luncheon

The Bargain Center has operated for around 60 years in Sioux City, selling low cost gently used clothing, home goods and baby items.

As president of the Center’s board of directors, Kuhl has devoted over 30 hours every week for 25 years to schedule volunteers, manage storage, price items, interact with customers and more.

Proceeds from the center are distributed to over a dozen local non-profits including the Soup Kitchen, Food Bank of Siouxland, Community Action Agency and the Warming Shelter.