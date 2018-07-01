WINNEBAGO TRIBE TAKES OVER CONTROL OF HOSPITAL

The Winnebago Tribe has taken over the operation of the Indian Health Services hospital in Winnebago.

The tribe took over governance of the hospital at midnight, July 1st.

The hospital will now be known as the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital under the agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services,

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, the entity of the Winnebago Tribe that will be responsible for the hospital operations, has also agreed that Indian Health Service beneficiaries who live in the Omaha Tribal Service Unit will continue to be able to receive inpatient and emergency department services at the hospital.

The Winnebago System is also assuming all other operations of the Hospital, including the outpatient clinic.

The Tribe will host a public celebration of the hospital assumption on July 25th beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a health fair, remarks by Tribal and IHS officials, entertainment and a luncheon.