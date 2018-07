ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING THE CRASH OF AN ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE SATURDAY NIGHT NEAR OTO.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND 8:40PM IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF MORGAN TRAIL.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER OF THE A-T-V WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AND PRONOUNCED DEAD FROM CRASH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.