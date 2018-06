SUSPECT CHARGED IN FIREWORKS TENT ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A FIREWORKS TENT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT.

29-YEAR-OLD KEEGAN MORRIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT MORRIS DEMANDED FREE FIREWORKS WHEN HE APPROACHED THE SECURITY GUARD AT THE CLOSED TENT AROUND MIDNIGHT.

WHEN THE GUARD REFUSED TO GIVE THE SUSPECT ANYTHING, MORRIS ALLEGEDLY PULLED A KNIFE, STOLE SOME SKY ROCKETS AND A BOX OF BOTTLE ROCKETS AND FLED ON FOOT.

POLICE LOCATED AND ARRESTED MORRIS AND RECOVERED THE STOLEN MERCHANDISE A SHORT TIME LATER.

MORRIS IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.