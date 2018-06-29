SGT. BLUFF TO EXPAND FIRE STATION

As Sergeant Bluff continues to grow, its fire station and emergency response capability is growing with the community.

The city held a ground breaking Friday for a $200,000 addition to expand their volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.

City Fire Chief Anthony Gaul says the 30 by 40 square foot bunkhouse will allow for up to three volunteer fire & rescue workers to be stationed overnight from 6pm to 6am, and improve response times for emergency calls:

OC………be fantastic. ;15

Only one firefighter will be stationed at a time for the first year.

Gaul estimates that his department will respond to 485 emergency calls this year including paramedic runs.

Just five years ago that number was slightly over 300.

Mayor Jon Winkel says that increase shows the need for the expansion:

OC………..used to have. ;26

The estimated $200,000 addition is being partially funded by a $20,000 grant from Tyson Fresh Meats.

Tyson vice president of procurement Jason Brester lives in Sgt. Bluff and convinced his company of the community’s need:

OC………….actually take place. ;11

The main construction will begin in July and the addition should be finished sometime in October.