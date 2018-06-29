OPPOSING SIDES REACT TO IOWA COURT ABORTION RULING

The opposing sides in the abortion debate here in Iowa are offering predictably opposing views on the Iowa Supreme Court’s 5-2 ruling Friday that nullified a three-day waiting period for abortions.

The ruling sides with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year.

Suzanna DeBaca is C-E-O of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland:

OC……….compassionate care. ;15

The court rejected the law, ruling that it violates the Iowa Constitution.

Chuck Hurley is the chief legal counsel of the Christian conservative Family Leader;

OC…………..kill babies. ;14

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds issued a written statement, saying it is not “unreasonable to require 72 hours for someone to weigh their options.”

Fred Hubbell, her Democratic opponent, called the ruling “appropriate.”

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady wrote Friday’s opinion.