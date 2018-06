HASKINS TO CONTINUE CONDUCTING SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY FOR YEARS TO COME

THE MAESTRO OF THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY WILL BE CONDUCTING OUR LOCAL ORCHESTRA FOR SOME TIME TO COME.

RYAN HASKINS HAS AGREED TO A SEVEN YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS HASKINS HAS BEEN A MAJOR KEY TO THE SYMPHONY’S SUCCESS AND GROWTH OVER THE PAST DECADE:

MORGAN SAYS OTHER ACTIONS ARE ALSO TAKING PLACE TO INSURE THE CONTINUED GROWTH OF THE SYMPHONY:

MORGAN SAYS THE SYMPHONY’S ATTENDANCE HAS BEEN GROWING, WITH A SKEW TOWARDS YOUNGER AND MORE CASUALLY ATTIRED CONCERT GOERS:

THE NEW AGREEMENT MEANS HASKINS WILL CONTINUE LEADING THE SYMPHONY THROUGH ITS 2024-25 SEASON.