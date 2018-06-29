GAVINS POINT DAM WATER RELEASES TO INCREASE NEXT WEEK

As flood waters recede, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to step up releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam into the Missouri River.

Gavins Point releases were reduced from 44,000 to 24,000 cubic feet per second in mid-June due to high flows downstream.

John Remus, Chief of the Corp’s Missouri River Basin Management Division, says Gavins Point releases will be stepped up over several days in the coming week, reaching approximately 50,000 cfs by early to mid-July.

Releases from all of the system dams will be maintained at higher-than-average rates over the next several months.”

About 30 percent of the system’s flood storage remains available to capture runoff, with storage is expected to peak in mid-July.