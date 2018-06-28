POLICE REMIND RESIDENTS OF FIREWORKS REGULATIONS

While fireworks are on sale all over Sioux City right now, you still can’t legally shoot them off for a few more days.
Officer Andrew Dutler of the Sioux City Police Department says that time starts on July 3rd:
Dutler says the department has averaged about a complaint per day this month:
Officer Dutler says the department wants everyone using fireworks to be safe and careful when they are shooting off their skyrockets and firecrackers:
Violators face fines of up to $500-dollars for misusing fireworks.
You can find the rules and regulations on the Sioux City Police Department’s Facebook page.