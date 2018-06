A CLOUDY, HUMID DAY DIDN’T STOP CHILDREN IN MORNINGSIDE FROM HAVING FUN RUNNING THROUGH THE SPRAY OF A FIRE HYDRANT THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

FIREFIGHTER DAN DAVIS AND OTHER MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE OPENED THE HYDRANT AT SPALDING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

THE FREE EVENT ALSO GAVE THE KIDS A CHANCE TO GET AN UP CLOSE LOOK AT A FIRE ENGINE AND ITS GEAR:

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PLANS TO HAVE MORE HYDRANT PARTIES AROUND SIOUX CITY THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER.