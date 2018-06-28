ERNST CONCERNED ABOUT BREWING TRADE WAR

Senator Joni Ernst and Iowa’s Congressional Delegation recently sent a letter to President Trump expressing concerns about the impact of trade negotiations on farmers in the state.

Ernst says the process for handling trade issues isn’t exactly how she would do it — but she says she the president does listen.

Ernst says in her talks with the president he has expressed confidence he can get the North American Free Trade Deal done by this fall.

She says the president says Canada has been the problem in NAFTA, so they’ve encouraged the president to do a bilateral deal with Mexico while continuing to work on Canada.

Ernst says they continue to remind the president of the concerns of farmers and she is extremely concerned in the short term on what it’s going to do to our markets.