AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE BODY FOUND IN RURAL MONONA COUNTY

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in Monona County.

Tuesday the Monona County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe.

She was not found at her residence but deputies made contact with and arrested her grandson, Eliot Stowe on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

On Wednesday, Monona County Deputies and D-N-R personnel located a deceased person a short distance from Stowe’s residence.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is not identifying the body at this time.

The body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No other details have been released.