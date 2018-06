American Airlines will soon be adding a third flight from Sioux City to their hub at Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

Officials at Sioux Gateway Airport say the new mid-afternoon flight begins September 5th with a departure from Sioux City at 3:22 p.m. and an arrival in Chicago at 5 p.m.

The return flight leaves Chicago at 1:20 p.m. and arrives in Sioux City at 2:53 p.m.

Starting on October 4th, that third flight will arrive in Sioux City at 6:15 p.m. and depart here at 7p.m.