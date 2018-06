SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL SEEKS DISASTER AID FOR FLOODED AREAS

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A DISASTER DECLARATION FOR THE CITY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS IT’S TO APPLY FOR STATE AID TO DEAL WITH DAMAGE FROM FLOODING AND HEAVY RAIN THAT OCCURRED FROM JUNE 16TH THROUGH TUESDAY.

HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY IS KEEPING TABS ON THE DOLLAR AMOUNT OF FLOOD DAMAGE:

THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR SAYS ONLY A FEW HOMES HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER’S RISE:

HEDQUIST SAYS IF THE GOVERNOR APPROVES THE DISASTER DECLARATION, AFFECTED RESIDENTS WOULD APPLY TO THE STATE OF NEBRASKA FOR AID.