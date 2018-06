SOUTH SIOUX CITY WANTS BIG OX ACTION PLAN ON DIGESTER ISSUE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HOPES THAT BIG OX INDUSTRIES WILL BE ABLE TO PERMANENTLY FIX PROBLEMS WITH A DIGESTER UNIT THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN SPEWING WASTE ONTO NEARBY PRIVATE PROPERTY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY HAS ASKED THE COMPANY FOR AN ACTION PLAN ON HOW THEY WILL REMEDY THE PROBLEM:

HEDQUIST SAYS HE WANTS A TIME FRAME FOR SOLVING THE PROBLEM.

HE SAYS HE WILL NOT ASK THE COMPANY TO COME BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL THOUGH, BECAUSE OF ONGOING LITIGATION WITH THE CITY AND HOMEOWNERS WHO ARE SUING OVER A NEIGHBORHOOD ODOR ISSUE FROM THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF.