SIOUX CITY JUDGE ON LIST OF IOWA SUPREME COURT APPLICANTS

A commission will meet July 9th to evaluate 22 applications to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Woodbury County District Court Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City is one of those applicants.

Written comments about the qualifications of applicants are being accepted through July 9th.

Information on the applicants is available from the Iowa Judicial Branch website .

The nominating commission will select three finalists to replace Justice Bruce Zager, who will retire September 3rd.

Governor Kim Reynolds will have 30 days to make an appointment from among those finalists.