REYNOLDS ADDS MORE COUNTIES TO DISASTER DECLARATION

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for three more counties in northwest Iowa in response to recent flooding and severe weather.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used in Buena Vista, Cherokee and Webster counties and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and the Disaster Case Management programs.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The money can be used for such things as home and car repairs, temporary housing expenses or replacement of clothing or food.