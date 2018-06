HIGH WATER FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER HAS CAUSED THE CITY TO CLOSE DOWN PART OF THE RECREATIONAL TRAIL IN RIVERSIDE.

THE CITY HAS CLOSED THE TRAIL FROM THE RIVERSIDE COLLECTOR WELL TO INTERSTATE 29.

THAT PART OF THE TRAIL WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES AND THE TRAIL IS SAFE FOR USERS.

THE CITY ALSO REPORTS THAT THE PERRY CREEK TRAIL HAS DEBRIS ON SOME AREAS BECAUSE OF FLOOD WATER THAT HAS RECEDED.

THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION STAFF WILL CLEAR THAT TRAIL AS TIME PERMITS.