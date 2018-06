LITTLE SIOUX RIVER NOW FLOODING AT CORRECTIONVILLE

THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER IS NOW OUT OF ITS BANKS AT CORRECTIONVILLE.

AUTHORITIES SAY FLOOD WATER BEGAN TO COVER HIGHWAY 31 NEAR COPELAND PARK LATE THIS MORNING.

THAT’S CAUSED ROAD CLOSURES BETWEEN ASPEN STREET, L-36 AND THE D-22 AND 160TH STREET INTERSECTION.

DETOURS ARE POSTED.

THE LITTLE SIOUX IS PREDICTED TO CREST AT CORRECTIONVILLE AT 6PM THURSDAY.