WITH THE TEMPERATURE EXPECTED TO REACH NEAR 90 DEGREES THURSDAY, SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A HYDRANT PARTY TO GIVE KIDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS A CHANCE TO COOL OFF.

THIS HYDRANT PARTY WILL BE HELD AT SPALDING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT 4101 STONE AVENUE.

FIREFIGHTERS WILL ALSO HAVE TOURS OF THEIR RIGS AND OFFER HOME FIRE SAFETY INFORMATION.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 12:30 UNTIL 2;30 THURSDAY AFTERNOON.