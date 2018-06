FLOODING FORCES CAMPERS TO MOVE IN SCENIC PARK

OVER 40 CAMPERS WERE DISPLACED TUESDAY AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SCENIC PARK WHEN THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOODED PART OF THE CAMPGROUND AREA.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR GENE MAFFIT SAYS FORTUNATELY THE RIVER CRESTED LOWER THAN HAD BEEN PREDICTED:

OC………….44 SITES. ;21

MAFFIT SAYS WITH THE WATER QUICKLY RECEDING, DAMAGE TO THE AREA WAS MINIMAL;

OC…….WE WERE O.K. :25

MAFFIT SAYS ALL OF THE CAMPERS COOPERATED IN THE MOVE AND HE HOPES THE FLOODED CAMPSITES WILL BE RE-OPENED BY THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND.

HE SAYS THE NEARBY SOCCER AND BASEBALL FIELDS WERE NOT AFFECTED BY FLOODING.