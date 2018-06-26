TRIAL CONTINUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT

Trial has been continued and a plea bargain may be in the works for a Nebraska man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women in Sioux City.

30-year-old Zachary Person was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, but his trial has been continued to August 21st.

An August 9th hearing has also been scheduled for a possible plea agreement in the case.

Person allegedly assaulted a woman at Morningside College on February 12th of 2017, and another woman the same night at a Sioux City motel.

He pleaded not guilty to six charges, including sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, serious assault, burglary and other crimes.

Person, who is from Norfolk, was sentenced in Nebraska last October to 15 to 20 years in prison for trying to assault a woman in Omaha.

The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry says he’s also been convicted of sex crimes in 2012 in Dawson County and 2016 in Dodge County.

Person has also been charged in two assaults in South Dakota.

He remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100-thousand dollars bond.