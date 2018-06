TRAVEL BAN FROM FLOODING ACROSS THURSTON COUNTY

FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT HAS RESULTED IN A TRAVEL BAN BEING ISSUED IN THURSTON COUNTY.

THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF HAS BANNED ALL VEHICULAR TRAVEL IN THE COUNTY EXCEPT FOR EMERGENCIES AS OF 7:30 AM TUESDAY.

NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 94 IS CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS SOUTH OF WALTHILL.

HIGHWAY 9 NORTH OF PENDER IS CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS BECAUSE OF FLOODING.

THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF HIGHWAY 9 SOUTH OF PENDER IS ALSO CLOSED.

HIGHWAY 16 BETWEEN BANCROFT AND PENDER IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS.