SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL TO MEET IN EMERGENCY SESSION

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL HOLD AN EMERGENCY MEETING WEDNESDAY AT NOON TO APPROVE A DISASTER DECLARATION FOR THE CITY.

IT’S TO DEAL WITH DAMAGE FROM FLOODING AND HEAVY RAIN THAT OCCURRED FROM JUNE 16TH THROUGH JUNE 26TH.

THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS IN CITY HALL.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW CITY COUNCIL MEMBER.

JOSE “LUPE” GONZALEZ WAS NOMINATED AND APPROVED MONDAY NIGHT TO REPLACE OSCAR GOMEZ ON THE COUNCIL.

GONZALEZ OWNS A LOCAL RESTAURANT AND WILL HAVE AROUND TWO YEARS LEFT TO SERVE ON GOMEZ’S TERM.

GOMEZ WAS HIRED AS THE ASSISTANT CITY ADMINISTRATOR IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY LAST MONTH.

THE CITY COUNCIL THEN ELECTED COUNCILMAN DENNIS NELSON TO SERVE AS COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR.