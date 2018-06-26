NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE FOR EXPANSION

Vermillion’s National Music Museum will be closing October 6th for major construction and expansion.

Doors will be closed to the public throughout the preparation period and much of the eventual construction work.

In March the music museum announced they would add 16,000 square feet on two floors plus an underground level to the existing Carnegie building.

The new addition will provide 4,600 square feet of new exhibit space, a gallery for temporary exhibits and a new performance hall plus more archival storage.

Funding for the $9.5 million dollar project has been raised by the Museum’s Board, with up to $1.5 million of that amount covered by the University of South Dakota.

A groundbreaking for the new addition is slated for June 2019, with museum reopening in 2021.

Photo by Schwartz/Silver Architects of Boston MA.