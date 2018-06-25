WEARING YOUR BIKE HELMET CAN EARN YOU A DQ TREAT

Wearing your bike helmet while pedaling around Sioux City could earn you a treat from Dairy Queen this summer.

Susan Vondrak of Opportunities Unlimited explains:

Police Officers and Volunteer Trailblazers from the Sioux City Police Department will be handing out “tickets” for the free treat donated from the Sioux City Dairy Queens.

The Sioux City Police Department is also looking for new volunteers to assist on the bike trails and has 10 mountain bikes available for the volunteers to use.

Each volunteer is given a new bike helmet.

Anyone is interested may call 712-279-6424.