TRAVEL BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ROCK VALLEY

Heavy rain Sunday night added to flooding problems already facing the town of Rock Valley, Iowa.

A mandatory evacuation of everything north of 17th Street was issued by the city around 9pm Sunday.

Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo has issued a travel ban for the town to allow emergency vehicles the ability to move around without being hindered.

OC….will be arrested. 18

Van Otterloo says the towns water pumps are overwhelmed:

OC…….keep up. :22

Anyone displaced from their homes was to go to Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley for shelter.