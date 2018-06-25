TRAVEL BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ROCK VALLEY

Heavy rain Sunday night added to flooding problems already facing the town of Rock Valley, Iowa.
A mandatory evacuation of everything north of 17th Street was issued by the city around 9pm Sunday.
Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo has issued a travel ban for the town to allow emergency vehicles the ability to move around without being hindered.
Van Otterloo says the towns water pumps are overwhelmed:
Anyone displaced from their homes was to go to Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley for shelter.