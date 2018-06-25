SIOUX RIVERS COUNTIES TO TRY & REACH MENTAL HEALTH AGREEMENT

Woodbury County hopes to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for the next fiscal year with the other two counties that make up the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services.

A meeting between Woodbury, Plymouth and Sioux County officials will take place Tuesday at 1pm in Le Mars.

The M-O-U keeps Woodbury County in the Sioux Rivers region from the new fiscal year starting this July 1st until June 30th, 2019.

Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig says he wants to make sure funding to keep nurses available for around the clock care at the crisis and stabilization center is kept in place during the next year:

Woodbury County is leaving Sioux Rivers to join seven other counties in the Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective July 1st of 2019:

Plymouth County Supervisor Don Kass disagrees with Radig and Woodbury County:

Kass has an alternative idea:

The counties have until the end of the week to figure all of this out.

That’s when the current fiscal year ends.