RIB FEST SETS RECORD FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES

Saturday’s Rib Fest raised a record amount of funds for Camp High Hopes.

The event at the Hard Rock Casino’s Battery Park area raised $70,000 for the special needs camp.

More than 2,300 people came to enjoy the food, music and fun, and more than 120 volunteers made the event possible.

The proceeds will go directly to the programs and services Camp High Hopes provides to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

Twenty teams smoked the meat and competed for cash prizes and bragging rights in the KCBS sanctioned event.

Hillbilly Smoke from Turin, Iowa won it all and went home as the Grand Champion of Rib Fest 2018.

They received cash, trophies, and a special guitar from Hard Rock for their big win.