MUCH OF ROCK VALLEY UNDER EVACUATION ORDER

Heavy rain Sunday night added to flooding problems already facing the town of Rock Valley, Iowa.

A mandatory evacuation of everything north of 17th Street was issued by the city around 9pm Sunday.

Anyone displaced from their homes was to go to Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley for shelter.

A mandatory evacuation of all residents in the HJMJ Trailer court was also ordered.

A travel ban has also been issued for the town to allow emergency vehicles the ability to move around town without being hindered.