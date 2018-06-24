FLOOD WARNING FOR BIG SIOUX RIVER IN SIOUX CITY

A flood warning is issued for the Big Sioux River in Sioux City from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

The river was near bank full Sunday afternoon and has a local flood stage of 32 feet.

The river is expected to crest locally Tuesday at 33 and a half feet, but that was before Sunday night’s heavy rains across the region.

Agricultural land north of the leveed area will likely experience flooding.

The Big Sioux will continue flooding at Akron until Thursday evening. The river crested at 23 and a half feet Saturday.

Flood stage at Akron is 16 feet.

Sunday night’s heavy rain in Sioux City took off a manhole cover at 22nd and Lafayette and caused cars to get stalled on Floyd Boulevard between 27th and 33rd Streets.