FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR AREA UNTIL 2:45am MONDAY

UPDATE….11:05pm 6/24/18

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Woodbury County in west central Iowa…

South central Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen, and an additional two to three inches of rain are

expected over the next few hours. Significant flash flooding is

occurring.

This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for the Sioux City Metro. This is

a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sioux City, South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, North Sioux City and

Dakota City.

