RAVNSBORG NOMINATED AS SOUTH DAKOTA GOP ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE

South Dakota Republicans have chosen Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg to be their candidate for state attorney general.

GOP delegates voted Saturday to nominate Ravnsborg at their state party convention.

He will face former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, whom Democrats nominated last week, in November.

The Yankton resident is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Ravnsborg has proposed expanding programs that allow lower-level prisoners to work while serving their sentences and establishing a meth-specific prison and mental health facility in the western part of the state.